Price Wealth LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.95. 2,629,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,547. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

