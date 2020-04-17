Price Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 92.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

