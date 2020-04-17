Price Wealth LLC Sells 210 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Price Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,781,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.