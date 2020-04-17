RDL Financial Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,712. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.08.

