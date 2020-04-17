RDL Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. 20,961,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

