RDL Financial Inc. Buys 160 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

