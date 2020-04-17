RDL Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 380,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

