RDL Financial Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

