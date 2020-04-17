RDL Financial Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. 227,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,580. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45.

