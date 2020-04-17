RDL Financial Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. RDL Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

MGRC stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 193,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.