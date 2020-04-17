RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Down 0.4%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 2,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.72.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

