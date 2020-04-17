Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

TMO stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.