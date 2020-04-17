Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179,206. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

