Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 120,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

