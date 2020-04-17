Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 20,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $9.08 on Thursday, reaching $261.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

