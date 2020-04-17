Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 37,469 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 37,469 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,941,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $96.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

