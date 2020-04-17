Richard T. Spurzem Acquires 1,313 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $20,955.48. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRBS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.96. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

