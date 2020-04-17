Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $52.19. 4,168,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,192. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

