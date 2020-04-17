Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 30,864 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Invesco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 103,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.4% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 78,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,269,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

