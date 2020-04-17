Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,408,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,266,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,949. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

