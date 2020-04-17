Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.32. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROSE shares. Northland Securities cut Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

