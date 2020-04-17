Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 505 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 26,941,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,104,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

