Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,979 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $210,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. 8,714,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

