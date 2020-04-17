Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $10.43 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.1% during the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $113,485,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.2% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reduced their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 32,379,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

