Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,251,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

NYSE BP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 19,799,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,057,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

