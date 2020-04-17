Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.28 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Target were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 5,939,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

