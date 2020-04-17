Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.49 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

