Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.42 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

HD stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

