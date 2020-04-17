Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.08 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. 4,291,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

