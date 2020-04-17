Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

