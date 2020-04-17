Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 14,092,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,381,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

