Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.64. 4,561,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

