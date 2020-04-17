Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 197 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

MCD traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.50. 7,099,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,412. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

