Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 231 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 39,997,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,432,168. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average of $304.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

