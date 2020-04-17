Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) were down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, approximately 3,099,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,414,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

