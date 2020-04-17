Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) were down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, approximately 3,099,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,414,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

