salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 25.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 108.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 80.4% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 381,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 170,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $162.62. 7,311,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

