salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,293. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

