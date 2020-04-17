Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 540,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

