Short Interest in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Drops By 27.0%

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,656,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 601,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.33. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.