Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 11.1%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 2,058,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,241,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.