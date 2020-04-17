Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 34,635,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The company has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

