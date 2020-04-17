Sky Investment Group LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 35,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,896,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

