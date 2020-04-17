SPC Financial Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

