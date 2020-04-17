SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 4,491,584 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

