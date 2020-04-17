SPC Financial Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

PFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 19,553,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,558,895. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

