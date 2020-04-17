SPC Financial Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 87,542,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,485,352. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

