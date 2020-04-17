SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Truefg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

