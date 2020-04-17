SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.84. 999,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

