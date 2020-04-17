Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

