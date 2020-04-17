Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 92,706,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,676,063. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

